Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 In Another Benue Attack

Yesterday afternoon saw grief and tears in the community of Udei in Guma Local Government Area [LGA] of Benue State. This is as information available to 247ureports.com indicates another Fulani Herdsmen attack has occurred in the rural communities of Benue State.

According to the available information, two family men had visited their farm located by the Keleke River to pluck/harvest their local beans [called ‘Nune’ in local tongue] when they were struck by armed Fulani herdsmen. “They were shot and then butchered”.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Their corpse were recovered by the community members and buried. According to a community member, the corpses were barely recognisable.

The two men were married with children.

