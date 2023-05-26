Abia indigenes in Anambra set to celebrate Otti’s election  victory in Onitsha May 28

By Chuks Eke

Ohazurume Ndi Abia Forum, an umbrella body of Abia state indigenes resident in Anambra state has concluded arrangements to celebrate the swearing in of their Governor-elecr, Dr. Alex Otti for his meritorious victory during the March 18 governorship election in Abia state.

Already, Governor Chukwuma Soludo is expected to grace the occasion as Chief Guest of Honour to cement the bond between the host Abambra state and Ndi Abia resident in the state, just as other prominent personalities from all works of life are also being expected to attend.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Arunsi Igbani Uka who disclosed this in a press statement shortly after the crucial meeting of the forum in Onitsha, Anambra state, described Otti as a round peg in a round hole and a square peg in a square hole.

According to Uka, “we are happy that Ndi Abia looked inwards and elected Otti as Governor among other party candidates in the state and it is obvious that the choice of Otti in the home front is the choice of we Abia indigenes who are resident in Anambra state”.

The forum members who comprised indigenes of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South senatorial zones, including those from Ohafia, Arochukwu, Ngwa, Ikwuano, Umunneochi, Bende. Local Government Areas, among others, said they hsve concluded arrangements to host the Governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in Onitsha together with other prominent personalities from both Anambra and Abia States as part of measures to strengthen the unity of purpose between Ndi Abia and Ndi Anambra, the host state.

Uka further disclosed that the event which has been scheduled to hold in Onitsha on Sunday, May 28 would also use the occasion to honour prominent personalities from all works of life, including Chief Chinenye Ihenko (aka Okpompi, a Senior Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Security Matters and Director of Operations, Abambra Vigilante Group, AVG; Chief Kalu Orieagha from Nkporo, based in Onitsha; Dr. Kalu Offia also based in Onitsha.

Others prominent personalities expected to be honoured at the event are Bishop Chidi Innocent, the Presiding Bishop of Bethesda Bible Church, House of Mercy Cathedral, 33, Onitsha;; Hon. Arinze Awogu, an In-law to Ndi Abia; Hon. Barr. Pat Okafor, Anambra state House of Assembly member-elect for Onitsha North I state constituency and Hon. Noble Igwe, Anambra state House of Assembly member-elect for Ogbaru I State constituency.

According to the statement, “based on our mutual love for Otti, most of us in Anambra state traveled to our various homes and voted massively for him during the Governorship election and we are happy that Otti eventually won the election”.

We are therefore expecting all Abia and Anambra indigenes to honour our invitation as it would serve as a unification factor between the two prominent Igbo sister States.