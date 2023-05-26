Badaru dissolves Jigawa cabinet, hands over to Gov elect Namadi

Advertisement

Governor Badaru Abubakar of jigawa state has presented a hand over documents to Governor elect, Malam Umar Namadi at a ceremony held at the jigawa State Govt. House Dutse.

This move comes in the wake of Governor Badaru Abubakar’s announcement regarding the dissolution of his cabinet.

The handover ceremony was marked by an air of optimism and camaraderie as both governors expressed their commitment to a seamless transition and the continued progress of Jigawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Badaru Abubakar, emphasized the importance of a smooth transmission of power:

“It is with great honor and humility that I present these handover documents to Governor-elect Alhaji Umar Namadi. As we transits from one administration to another, it is crucial that we maintain stability and ensure the well-being of our people. I have full confidence in Alhaji Namadi’s leadership abilities, and I pledge my unwavering support during this transition period.”

Responding the Governor-elect Mal.Umar Namadi, expressed his gratitude to Governor Badaru Abubakar and outlined his vision for the state:

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Governor Badaru Abubakar for his dedication and service to Jigawa State. I am humbled by the trust bestowed upon me by the people, and I assure them that I will work tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations.

According to Danmodi Our focus will be on socio-economic development, healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. We will built on the successes of the past administration and introduce innovative policies that will enhance the lives of our citizens.”

The event was attended by prominent political figures, dignitaries, and members of the civil service. Leaders from various sectors of society also graced the occasion, illustrating the unity and support behind the smooth transmission of power.

