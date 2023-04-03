Sani Mohammed, DG Media, Publicity to NANS President, Usman Barambu resigns

Advertisement

Crisis is gradually building up in the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) as the Director, Media to the NANS President, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

In a letter to that effect addressed to the NANS President, Comrade Usman Umar Hassan Barambu dated 2nd April, 2023, copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi, Prince Sani Hassan explained that, “I resigned because am not satisfied with the way the NANS president runs the activities of the Nigerian Students.”

The letter reads, “I, Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan wishes to inform you that, I have resign from my appointment as the Director, Media to the NANS President, Comr Usman Umar Barambu.”

He declared that, “The aim of NANS is to protect the interest of Nigerian Students. As it goes, almost all the Federal Institutions of higher learning in Nigeria today, have increased their school fees.”

He stressed that, “Most parents could not afford to pay the school fees of their children’s. I feel I cannot be part of this NANS government.”

Sani Hassan added that, “I call on the government of the President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to please give education 100 percent attention, because education is what the children of the less privileged will benefit most.”

He stressed that, “I resigned because of the interest of Nigerian Students, I can’t hold my hand seeing things are going wrong. The NANS President is going on a one man army squad.”

Related