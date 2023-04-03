Breaking News: PDP Members Protest At INEC Office In Rivers

Advertisement

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State are currently protesting at the INEC office demanding joint inspection of election results and Certified True Copies of result sheets for the recently concluded 2023 general elections.

The Protesters who are mainly youths and some masquerades with traditional band groups, obstructed both the waterlines and GRA areas of Aba Road, the two major access points to the INEC headquarters.

They carry placards with inscription “INEC we won the elections and you declare us winner! Release the CTC of the result sheets”, “INEC do what is right, release the certify tire copy of the results you declared “, etc.

No cars were able to drive through those area in Aba road from the down lanes, while those on the GRA flyover are trapped because there is no exit route.

The protest is led by the re-elected Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Edison Ehie, and the Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC is yet to address the protesters

