Police Dislodge ESN Camp In Imo, Recover Heavy Ammunition

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The operatives of the Imo state police command have dislodged a camp belonging to the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Agwa Oguta LGA of Imo state.

ASP Henry Okoye, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the operatives of the command Tactical Team, on a tip-off, maneuvered their way into the identified criminal hideout and raided it.

The statement reads, “the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives immediately engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were later overpowered by the superior firearms of the police who professionally took vantage position forcing the criminals to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”

The operatives, according to the statement, recovered various ammunition including three automatic pump action guns, thirty-one rounds of live cartridges, fifty-nine rounds of AK 47 ammunition, o e police hand grenade, IPOB/ESN insignia, blue and black color police uniforms, P-cap, police belt, military camouflage uniform, black color tiger 150 motorcycles, one red daylong motorcycle, one black KYMCO motorcycle, one silver color honda lady’s motorcycle, one black traveling bag among other items recovered from their hideout.

Meanwhile, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Barde, while commending the gallantry exhibited by the command’s operatives, further urged them to continue to mop up illicit firearms and dislodge all criminal hideouts in the state.

Related