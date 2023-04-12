Kogi Guber Race: Court nullifies APC Congresses in Kogi

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

JUSTICE James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has nullified and set aside the Ward and Local Government congresses purportedly conducted on February 7 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

Reports has indicated that, the congresses were for the purpose of nominating APC’s Governorship Candidate for the November gubernatorial polls.

The court voided the two congresses on grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Omotosho also barred the Independent National Electoral commission, from according recognition the unlawful delegates list that emanated from unlawful congresses for the party for the purpose of selecting its governorship flagbearer.

While nullifying the purported Ward and Local Government congresses of February 7, justice Omotosho ordered APC leadership to conduct fresh ones that would be in compliance section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and section 13 of the Party’s constitution.

The agreed with the plaintiffs that the APC in Kogi state, failed to conduct Ward and Local Government congresses as stipulated by relevant provisions of the law.

Among others, the Judge agreed with the counsel to the plaintiffs, Ogwu J Onoja,

that the APC breached section 84 of the Electoral Act and section 13 of its own constitution by concocting purported list of delegates and submitting same to INEC without the knowledge of registered members of the party in the state.

The Judge held that during the trial of the case the APC failed to disclose the venues and time where the purported Ward and Local Government congresses were held and also failed show the report of INEC officials that purportedly monitored the elections.

Similarly Justice Omotosho held that the APC failed to produce the result sheet to show the scores recorded by the participants in the purported Ward and Local Government congresses.

