Bandits strike Kaduna again, kill and abduct dozens in fresh attack

BY SULE TAHIR

Barely 24 hours after troops eliminated notorious bandit leader of Birnin Gwari LGA in Kaduna state by named , Isiya Danwasa., bandits in their hundreds have eliminated several innocent soul’s including four local vigilante members at the Sabon Layi community, Birnin Gwari Local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday morning.

Locals said they saw the bandits patrolling the affected community on Tuesday, but there were no security operatives to chase them away.

According to BBC Hausa report monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday afternoon, about 25 locals were kidnapped in the area, while livestock belonging to the locals was rustled by the bandits.

Reports from the area has said this follows a tip-off from human intelligence sources, troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army ambushed and neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa and his cohort.

Intelligence gathered that the bandit leader intended to send one of his errand boys named Yunusa, to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

Army Spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya revealed in a statement on Wednesday that subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits leaders to a selected ammunition collection point.

When contacted on the fresh attack, the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security said it was still compiling details of the incident, but military jets had since reached the community, to forestall further attacks.

