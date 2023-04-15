Breaking News: Senator Achonu wins Imo Labour Party Gov Ticket

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Senator Athan Achonu has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Achonu who represented Imo North senatorial district in 2015 won in a keenly contested Election held in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday night.

However, Alex Otti, who served as the chairman of the election panel declared Achonu the winner of the primary having scored the highest number of votes.

Governor-elect of Abia state, Otti who declared the result as the returning officer of the election said that he scored 134 votes while his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, got 121 votes.

There was jubilation at the venue immediately Achonu was returned as the winner of the election by Otti.

