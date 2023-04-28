Bauchi Fatal crash claim 14 lives 5 injured

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

14 people have been killed 5 were seriously injured in an accident involving a passenger bus and a private car along Bauchi Darazo Federal Highway.

The Bauchi Federal Road Safety Sector Commander Yusuf Abdullahi confirmed the incident, He said the accident involved two vehicles, a commercial Golf Wagon and an Chevrolet with registration number 15B-07 BA, the number of people involved in the crash comprised of 19 people, 10 female adults 07 males 1 female child and 1 male child.

“The route of the crash was the ever busy Bauchi – Darazo Federal Highway while the location is Zangoro village ”

The Federal Road Safety officials said the cause of the crash was speed limit violation by both drivers, items recovered include 73,000,00, Naira cash, 7 Phones 1 power Bank and 4 small handbags, the injured victims and the dead bodies were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the Mortuary”

