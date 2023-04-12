Jubilation In Imo As Samuel Anyanwu Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There is total Jubilation Imo State, following the announcement of the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, senator Samuel Anyanwu as the governorship candidate of the party in the state ahead of the November 11 governorship poll.

Anyanwu emerged the candidate of the party in a primary election conducted at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The PDP chieftain polled a total of 802 votes out of the 915 delegates to emerge the candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Senator Anyanwu was declared candidate of the party by Kenneth Okon, who is the chairman of the election panel

He was not challenged in the election after his only challenger and the immediate governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, pulled out from the primary election.

Anyanwu’s emergence as candidate of the party for Imo governorship race is said to have raised a lot of hope for the party which has suffered serials of defeats by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2011.

The PDP candidate has served as Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru in LGA Imo State, he represented Ikeduru constituency in Imo State House Of Assembly in 2011-2015, and also represented owerri Senatorial District in 2015-2019 before he was elected as the PDP national secretary.

