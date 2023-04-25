2023 Presidential Controversy: Ohanaeze Youth never congratulated Bola Tinubu

Advertisement

… Declares the imposter, Mr. Okwu Nnabuihe wanted

The apex socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) under the dogged leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has declared one Mr. Okwu Nnabuihe WANTED in Igboland.

The so-called Okwu Nnabuihe is impersonating the leadership of OYC and parading himself as the leader of Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide. Ndigbo and the general public should be wary of such dubious character.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) only have one authentic leader and National President in the person of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and we are urging the general public to ignore and dismiss the imposter Mr Okwu Nnabuihe’s statement congratulating Bola Tinubu as president-elect as a misguiding statement coming from a beer parlour.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday 25th April 2023, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka stated that Bola Tinubu is the president-elect of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, noting that Ndigbo will not accept an open electoral fraud committed by INEC chairman.

Comrade Igboayaka said, “Igbo youths cannot congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has criminal charges of illicit drug dealing business in the United States of America hanging on his neck, not to talk of the stolen mandate he has obtained through the electoral fraud and irregularities that marred the 2023 presidential election. The Ohanaeze youths refuse to participate in this macabre dance.”

Comrade Igboayaka called on every Igbo youth to keep their eyes on Mr. Okwu Nnabuihe over his orchestrated sabotage of Peter Obi’s presidential victory.

“Mr. Okwu Nnabuihe should know that he has murdered sleep and Ala Igbo won’t accommodate his continuous betrayal of the political interests of Ndigbo.

“Obviously, Bola Tinubu, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and cohorts have murdered sleep and they wouldn’t sleep anymore. They have planted the seed of anarchy, disunity and disintegration in Nigeria by holding back the mandate given freely by Nigerians to His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi.”

Reacting to Okwu Nnabuihe’s statement urging the incoming administration to form an inclusive government as the only way of healing the wounds in the country, Igboayaka reminded Nnabuihe and his cohorts that the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and Mr. Bola Tinubu have robbed Nigeria and her citizens and has caused a national political instability, injured Nigeria to its bone marrow. The healing process, therefore, lies in returning the stolen mandate of Mr. Peter Obi or risk Nigeria’s disintegration.

Comrade Igboayaka reminded the so-called Okwu Nnabuihe that “anyone thinking that Ndigbo will stand akimbo and watch or be part of a country where injustice and marginalization have been designed against them must realize that the political freedom of Ndigbo from this contraption called Nigeria must be pursued by every means necessary,” he noted.

