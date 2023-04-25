Anambra: Gunmen strike again, kidnap Catholic priest at Nnobi market intersection

Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A group of deadly armed gunmen has late afternoon today abducted a Catholic priest at the popular Afor-Nnobi market, Idemili South council of Anambra State.

Eyewitness account disclosed that the Rev Father appeared to have fallen a victim when he stopped by the market to buy some fruits and other items.

It was said that while on his phone the gun totting men who were reportedly heavily armed struck and forcefully bundled him into their waiting SUV vehicle.

As they zoomed off in high speed, leaving the poor Reverend Father’s car engine, a Lexus FX 300 with Reg No Anambra GDD 882 PW running unattended to by the roadside.

According to the witness, “The incident which occurred at about 5:35 pm disrupted the usual evening market and street trading along the road as the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air to scare bystanders and to ward off any challenge.

No communication has been received from the abductors as at the time of going to press.

When contacted, the Anambra Police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu said the report was yet to reach him.

