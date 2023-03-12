Zamfara Police Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims After 68 Days In Captivity

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Combined efforts of the Zamfara state Police Command’s have rescued 14 kidnap victims after 68 days in captivity.

In a statement issued and signed by the Command’s spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, this was in conjunction with the vigilante, and the victims were freed near Munhaye forest after the officers dislodged a bandits’ camp belonging to kingpin Dogo Sule.

It states this was “As a result of the operation, were fourteen (14) hostages comprising two (2) male adults, seven (7) females, and five (5) children below the ages of 2 years were rescued,” the statement added.

“In the course of press briefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January 2023 at about 23:00hrs, a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.”

The victims were then taken to the Police Clinic, Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf, the spokesman added, has congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom. He reassured residents of the state of continuous commitment to protection of lives and property of the citizens.