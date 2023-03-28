US government threatens TikTok owners to sell app or face ban

BY SULE TAHIR.

The United States government has instructed the owners of the Chinese video-sharing app, TikTok’s Chinese to sell their shares or face a potential ban on the app in America.

According to reports, the US President Joe Biden administration was embarking on dramatic moves to possibly block the TikTok app in the North American country amid fears of its user data being shared with the Chinese government.

While Biden has raised many concerns on how TikTok could endanger data in the US, this is the first time under the administration that a ban has been threatened, Sky News said on Thursday.