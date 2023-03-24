Otti will do well because of his level of preparedness – Okwuonu

Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Okwuonu has expressed strong optimism that the Government- elect, Dr Alex Chioma Otti will do well because he is prepared for the position.

” There is no atom of doubt about the performance of Dr Otti because he is adequately prepared for the job. When a man is adequately prepared for a task, there is no room to bother if he is going to deliver or not,” he said.

Okwuonu, who is the State Deputy Director of Alex Otti Campaign Council, said that the campaign team toured round the state and this provided them the opportunity to appreciate the problems bedeviling the state

According to him, Otti as a technocrat will assemble like minds the change the narratives in the areas of infrastructure, health, economy agriculture, among other areas that require intervention.

Okwuonu said that the spontaneous joy that greeted Otti’s victory is a strong signal that God ordained his ambition to rule Abia State.

He said”like it is often said that’destiny delayed is not destiny denied, God does His things at the right time to prove a purpose”.

” I believe strongly that as a seasoned technocrat that he(Otti) is going to deliver on the mandate and the expectations of Abia people”

He added that Otti’s manifesto is a strong pointer that better days are ahead for Abia indigenes.

Okwuonu therefore called on all Abians to lend the necessary support to the Governor-elect to ensure a resounding success in his administration.