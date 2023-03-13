Obi to Address Nigerians Today

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi will, today, March 13, 2023, address Nigerians and the international community.

This was disclosed in a brief statement issued by the Media Aide to Obi, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.

According to him, Obi will be live on the Arise TV (Channel 416) at 9:30am today.

Mr. Obienyem further revealed that Obi will be speaking and taking questions bordering on different aspects of nation building.

It is also believed that he will be speaking on the journey-so-far of his pursuit of justice in the outcome of the 2023 general election.