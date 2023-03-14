Nigerian’s to start paying N1000 for NIN integration and verification

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Nigerians will from April 1, 2023, be paying N1,000 for National Identity Number (NIN) integration and verification.

This development was contained in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Kayode Adegoke, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The Commission said the new arrangement is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal, and issuance processes.

With this development, a NIN Verification fee would be charged for each Nigerian passport application for this service.

According to Adegoke, every Nigerian seeking for NIN verification will be expected to pay verification fee of N1000; African countries $3.00 (organization or its equivalent in other currencies) and other countries $10.00 (or its equivalent in other countries) NIMC and NIS have agreed on a revised applicant journey that will significantly improve the speed of passport issuance/re-issuance and reduce the traffic visiting the NIS office(s).