Former Yobe state auditor- general sentenced to five yrs imprisonment over N19.9m fraud

BY SULE TAHIR

A former Auditor General for Local Government in Yobe State Alhaji Idris Yahaya has been sentenced to five years in prison for N19.9 million fraud.

Yahaya was convicted by a High Court sitting in Yobe after being found guilty on a one-count charge of criminal misappropriation.

On November 9, 2022, the auditor-general was arraigned but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In a statement on Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the auditor-general received funds for the purchase of an official vehicle — a Toyota Corolla model 2015 — and diverted part of the money to his personal use.

”That you, Yahaya Lawal Idris, being the Auditor General for Local Government, Yobe State, between the 20th to 21st day of May, 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, received the sum of N19,900,000.00 via your personal account number 1001480930 with account name Alhaji Yahaya Idris domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) from the Local Government Audit Account Number 5030030060 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc for the purchase of a brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 Model, did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N10,100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only,” the charge sheet reads.