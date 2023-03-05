Man Arrested for Cutting Off Nipples of 72-year-old Woman for Money Ritual in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a man for allegedly harvesting some body parts of a 72-year-old woman for money ritual in in Anambra state.

The suspect, identified Onyebuchi Ezeh, from Abakaliki in Ebonyi state, was said to be domestic servant to the 72-year-old woman, who hails from Umunze in Orumba North Council Area of the State where the suspect perpetrated the ugly act alongside two others.

According to reports, the incident was discovered after the woman raised alarm on Thursday.

It was gathered that the suspect and his accomplices invaded the room of the old woman, overpowered her and cut off her nipples, ears, fingers and her genital organs, among other body parts, after which they abandoned her and fled, while she groaned in pains in her room, before people ran to her rescue.

Eze was, however, eventually arrested by the operatives of the Nigerian police who launched a manhunt on him after receiving the report.

When interrogated, he confessed to the crime and revealed that they did so on the directive of a native doctor who recommended the sacrifice when they approached him for money ritual approached were sent by a native, as they want to become billionaires and cruise in expensive cars.

He, however, described everything that happened as temptation and handiwork of the devil, while also asking for forgiveness.

In her remarks when she visited the victim where she is receiving treatment at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo expressed described the act as inhumane and wickedness in the highest order.

While praying for quick recovery of the victim, Mrs. Commissioner assured that justice must be served, and the full wait of the law applied on the perpetrators.

She commended the Anambra State police command, and assured to work with them and other relevant agencies to apprehend other persons involved in the crime.

She promised to work with the police in making sure that justice is served and the perpetrators brought to book in the shortest possible time.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the chief culprit, Onyebuchi Ezeh is currently at the State Criminal Investigative Department of the Anambra State Police Command, Awka, and will soon be charged to court.