Bandits Assassinate Village Head In Kano

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have murdered the head of Maigari village in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano state.

The gruesome killing occured in the deceased residence around 2 am of today Sunday. The news of the traditional ruler, late Munnir Dahiru Maigari was confirmed by his son, who is the Chairman of Rimin Gado Local Government, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Maigari said, “It happened around 2am. They came and did what they did. We are now preparing for his burial.

Late Mansur Maigari, village Head of Maigari, Rimi Gado LGA murdered by bandits.

“We cannot say anything regarding the cause of what happened for now, but he is dead and we pray for God’s mercy on his soul.”

He added that the gunmen broke into the monarch’s residence and assaulted him before opening fire.