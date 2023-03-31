Imo Community Boils As Police Detains Monarch for sharing Anti Uzodimma publication

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ekene Obinali, has been arrested by the police in the state.

Obinali who was arrested on Wednesday by the operatives of the Anti- kidnapping Unit of the state police command for purportedly sharing on a WhatsApp platform a write up that was said to be very critical of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The monarch had on March 20 reposted the write up on a WhatsApp group platform called Ideato Voice.

Mr. Vitus Ezenwa, who was identified as the administrator of the platform told the newsmen that the monarch was arrested and detained by the police on Wednesday.

He revealed that he was first arested by the police and was granted bail after the police apprehended the traditional ruler.

According to him; ” the media content of which the monarch is being held in police custody had the headline”‘Gov Hope Uzodimma in a fresh scandal.”

The publisher said that the media content talks about the role of late Ahmed Gulak during the 2018 All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Imo State.

Ezenwa stated ” My name is Nze Dr Vitus Ezenwa. I am the publisher of Ideato Voice newspapers. Quote me if necessary. I am the witness to this. I was arrested by the police over the post because I am the administrator of the platform where it was made, Ideato Voice platform. I was detained until the royal father was arrested and currently detained.

“He is currently at Anti Kidnapping Unit. Tiger Base. The post was made on March 20. The Police granted me bail after the traditional ruler was arested. I was asked to be reporting at the police everyday till further notice”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest of the monarch. He however added that the matter was under investigation by the Police in the State.

