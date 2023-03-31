I will not allow the collective aspirations of my people to be subverted- Prof. M S Yahaya

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Taraba state NNPP gubernatorial candidate for the recent Governorship poll has vows not to allow the collective aspirations of the state’s Electorate’s to be subverted.

Professor Mohammed Sani Yahaya stated during a press briefing in Jalingo stating he would be the last person to allow the people of Taraba state to be short changed, in any way by its enemies.

According to him, the conspiracy theory perpetrated against him, would certainly crash like a pack cards very soon adding that he is ready to go at whole hog legally, in protecting and promoting the collective will and interest of both the Electorate’s, and Taraba state.

Prof Sani Yahaya stated that having gone into partnership and agreement with the people to chart a new course for the state, it is unacceptable to allow the so -called result of the governorship election to stand.

He stated that it is gladenning that some facts are beginning to emerge on how the people’s decision and choice was frustrated by an organised riggers from within and outside the state..

The NNPP governorship Candidate described the so-called result of the governorship election as a temporary set-back, saying it has not in anyway dampened him but further strengthened and emboldened his mission and vision for the state.

Prof Sani Yahaya charged his teeming supporters to remain steadfast, resilient and unshaken as sooner or later they would reclaim their mandate.

