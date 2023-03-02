Cross River guber: Traditional rulers endorse Prince Otu

Advertisement

“We Are Going To Demonstrate That Government In Cross River State Has Always Been Turn By Turn.” – HRM, Etim Okon Edet

Chairman of Cross River State traditional rulers council, HRM (Dr.) Etim Okon Edet has assured the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu of the resolve of the entire members of the traditional institution in the state to support his ambition and ensure his victory at the polls come March 11.

The royal father made the statement when the gubernatorial hopeful visited the state traditional rulers in Calabar to seek their royal blessings.

Speaking on the spiritual, psychological and emotional stability of Prince Otu, Dr. Etim Okon Edet said: “You have always been a good person. When you went to the national assembly, you did not disappoint the people. How much more when you become a governor of the state. Your records are there in public.

“I also know that you are born again and the bible says that it is only those who are born again that will see the kingdom of God. You will not only see, but you will enter the kingdom of God because you are a child of God.”

According to Dr. Okon Edet who is also the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi Local Government Area, it was important that the entire citizens of the state rise against any ploy to destabilize the unity and peace by insisting on the zoning policy in the state that has been strictly the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

“Everyone knows that in Cross River State, we have been having a turn by turn arrangement. We are going to demonstrate that power must return to south. We are the spirits of this state, no individual should allow our spirit to be down. We do not only custody the traditional culture of this state, we also custody the political culture of this state. No one should disrupt the peace and zoning system that we enjoy in this state,” the monarch said.

The traditional rulers then prayed for Prince Otu while assuring him of their determination to move into their villages to solicit support for him.