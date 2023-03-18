Breaking! Gunmen Invade Anambra Polling Units, Cart Away Election Materials, Motorcycles

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

There was a rambunctious scene at Ezinifite community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra, as Unknown Gunmen reportedly invaded some voting centres in the community.

The heavily-armed hoodlums were said to have invaded the area at about 2.pm, with some gunshots released into the air to announce their arrival.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the hoodlums came on motorcycles, while the electorates and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) took to their heels, upon the hearing of their ear-splitting gunshots.

The source further revealed that the gunmen ‘scattered’ the cubicles and the tables used by the INEC officials, after which they also carted away some motorcycles belonging to the voters. The source further alleged that the hoodlums carted away some (yet-to-be-identified) election materials abandoned by the fleeing INEC officials.

Some of the centres reportedly invaded by the gunmen include Etiti 1 & 2, Umuerimanwa, and others.

It would be recalled that communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area and its environs have been major flashpoints of insecurity in Anambra State.

This notwithstanding, no single security official was also seen accompanying or guarding the INEC officials, election materials or even protecting the electorates at the various polling units in the area, as no security officials was stationed at any voting centre during the election.

Howbeit, security officials, such as the Nigerian Army, the Police, and the DSS were separately seen patrolling the area at intervals, with armoured vehicles. This was also the case during the Presidential and National Assembly Election three weeks ago in the area; but no case of security breach was reported or recorded then, unlike today’s House of Assembly election where Unknown Gunmen have reportedly manifested and registered their presence once again after a long while of calmness in the area.

More details later…