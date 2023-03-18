Breaking News: INEC Staff Shot Dead In Rivers State, Results Not Uploaded

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from Rivers State indicates that a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] have been shot dead.

According to the received information, the incident occurred at the Abua Central ward 7 where an INEC staff was hit by a tray bullet.

The bullets were reported to be coming from political thugs believed to be working for the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. The thugs were shooting to scare away voters, “so they can hijack voting materials“.

Reports indicate the victim died on the way to the hospital.

In a related development, KONO IN KHANA RIVERS STATE, ward 11 unit 9,10,11 police men numbering about 50 with their armoured vehicle led by Marvin Yobana attempted to cart away with the materials.

Meanwhile some polling units has started to compile their respective results:

Rivers, Obio Akpor, MgbuesilaruPort-Harcourt. Ward 2 polling unit 2

House of Assembly

SDP 7

LP 79

PDP 39

APC 47

GOVERNORSHIP

SDP 7

LP 69

PDP. 47

APC. 54

ACCORD. 2

The election ended peacefully

PHALGA, Ward: 5, PU: 079/Tamko Street Open Space

House of Assembly Result

(1) APC -1

(2) PDP – 12

(3) SDP – 1

(4) LP – 6

(5) ADP – 1

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT

(1)PDP – 8

(2)SDP- 1

(3)APC-7

(4)LP – 3

(5) Accord – 2

Voting ended at 02:30 pm. Sorting and counting done by 03:30 pm

The result could not be uploaded online as INEC officials insisted they were having challenges uploading same as during the presidential elections.

Party Agent protested saying it’s grounds for malpractice and rigging to occur with an argument ensuing

Results were recorded, all attempts to upload failed.

Results were not pasted neither uploaded electronically. INEC and security officials departed at 04:17 pm without uploading results.

No reports of violence only disappointments from observers and party agents