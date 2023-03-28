2023 Election: Embrace Peace, Patriotism, CSO Beckons Youths

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

With the social unrest in the country, as a result of alleged election irregularities, a Civil Society Organization in Nigeria, Peace For Free, has beckoned the youths to embrace peace and patriotism.

The convener, Peace For Free Initiative, Chris Oge Kalu disclosed this Tuesday, at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

Kalu, while attributing his drive to passion for peaceful Nigeria and patriotism, explained that the lecture series is meant to encourage people especially youths, dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 election to embrace patriotism.

“This series is meant to subtly nudge the people especially the young people who invested their time and energy to come out to cast their ballot, and at the end of the day, they are expressing displeasure from the outcome of the election, which is contestable.

“It is alleged that maybe there are malpractices or whatever, that is their opinion, and it must be respected.

“And you know in an atmosphere of distrust and alleged, conceived malpractices, there is tendency that if it is not checked, it might degenerate and cause chaos,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu, and Resource Person for the lecture series, Prof. Anthony Igyuve, Department of Mass Communication, Nassarawa State University, maintained that “Peace”, is paramount for every society to thrive and equally appreciated the organizers for the event.

Related