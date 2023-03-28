Delta House of Assembly suspends LG boss over alleged fin. mismgt

Advertisement

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the Chairman, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Mr Juan Governor, for alleged financial mismanagement.

The suspension came on the heels of an impeachment notice signed by 15 councillors and forwarded to the house.

The councillors had asked the house for approval to remove the council boss.

The impeachment notice was read by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor, who presided over the plenary.

The Majority Leader, Mr Ferguson Owho, moved a motion asking the house to receive the notice for consideration.

The motion was seconded by the lawmaker, representing Uvwie constituency, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata.

It was unanimously adopted by the house through voice vote.

Subsequently, the house suspended the chairman, in accordance with the provisions of section 31 of the Delta State Local Government Law of 2018.

The deputy speaker thereafter constituted a five-member committee to investigate the allegations and report back to the house within two weeks.

The committee is headed by the Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Mr Anthony Elekeokuri.

Members included Mrs Pat Ajudua, Mr Oboro Preyor and Reuben Izeze, while the Deputy Clerk, Aghoghophia Otto, will serve as Secretary.

The House further mandated the Vice Chairman of the council, Josephine Odu-Bardi, a princess, to act as chairman, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The allegations against the embattled council chairman included financial misappropriation.

Others were his alleged refusal to submit monthly income and expenditure details to the legislative council as required by law and leaking of official secrets, among other infractions.

