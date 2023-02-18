Umahi Suspends Ebubeagu, Inaugurates 2 New Vigilance Groups

Advertisement

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended the operations of the state vigilance group, Ebubeagu, in deference to a Federal High Court ruling, which declared the security outfit as illegal.

In its place, Umahi announced the setting up of two new vigilance outfits in the state.

They are Ebonyi Neighborhood Watch and Ebonyi Vigilante Corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a federal high court sitting in Abakaliki recently disbanded the Ebubeagu security outfit, ruling that its operations in Ebonyi were illegal.

The state government through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, however, said it would appeal the ruling.

“The Ebubeagu security outfit will not function in the state until the stay of execution is granted and appeal entered.

“This is in obedience to the rule of law; and whether it is good or bad for our people, it is the court’s judgement,” Umahi said.

The governor recalled that a judgement from a court of equal jurisdiction had a month ago, restrained anyone from disbanding the Ebubeagu security outfit.

“This means that I have two judgements on the same subject matter, as such the second one shouldn’t have been entertained due to an earlier decision on it.

“I could have chosen which one to obey if I were not a lover of the judiciary, but has chosen to obey the latter.

“When the stay of execution is granted, Ebubeagu will function again,” the governor said.

He thanked the state House of Assembly for passing into law, two sets of vigilance outfits which processes commenced since 2021.

“These outfits include the Ebonyi neighborhood watch patterned after such in Anambra and the Ebonyi vigilante corps patterned after Amotekun in the south west geo-political zone.

“When Ebubeagu returns, they all should not infringe on the rights of the citizens.

“None of them would be involved in the forthcoming general election and the public must note this,” he said.

Umahi called on political parties in the state to carry out their activities with decorum and not heat up the polity as the election approaches.

NAN reports that the broadcast was preceded by a security meeting between the governor and heads of security agencies in the state.