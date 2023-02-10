IGP Promotes AIG Hafizu Ringim To DIG, Appoints AIG Habu Sani As Force Secretary, MD KAROTA Lauds Gesture

Advertisement

The Managing Director of Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Dr Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi has commended the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for the promotion of AIG Hafizu Ringim to the Rank of DIG.

The MD also applauded the IGP for appointing former Kano state Commissioner of Police, AIG Habu Sani as Force Secretary.

“We have worked with Habu Sani as Commissioner of Police in Kano, who has been up doing by sustaining a cordial relationship with the people of Kano state during his time” Dan’Agundi disclosed.

Baffa further explained that, Habu Sani is a no-nonsense police officer who will help the IGP in shaping the administration of the Police as done by His Predecessor, DIG Hafizu Ringim.

“This will go a long way in changing the narration of the Police Force in Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi thanked the IGP as well as the Police Service Commission for the warm gesture of promotion and appointment of these brave police officers.