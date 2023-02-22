I would have expected NASS to ask questions why FG defiled court order to release Nnamdi Kanu – Okafor, House of Reps candidate

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Hon. Smart Nonso Okafor, the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo federal constituency has faulted the current national assembly for not asking questions on why the federal government has refused to obey the order of the Court of Appeal which mandated that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi should be released unconditionally.

Speaking yesterday in a public debate tagged: “2023 Anambra Political Dialogue: The Mace Debate”, organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra state council, Okafor who us currently representing Nnewi North state constituency in the state House of Assembly, said from his own assessment, there were some areas the national assembly performed creditably but failed woefully in some other oversight functions.

According to Okafor who is also Chairman, Anambra State House Committee on Petroleum, like in the area of naira swap policy the national assembly tried its best by telling President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to their faces that they disobeyed Supreme Court order but in the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, they remained silence.

“Personally, I would have expected the national assembly to ask intermittent questions as to why the federal government refused to heed to the Appeal Court order to release Kanu”.

He lamented that the fragrant disobedience of court orders by the federal government has cast a discouraging vicissitude on average Nigerians, adding that a society where rule of law is not obeyed is automatically seen as a lawless society where people could resort to crime and violence arbitrarily as we have today in Nigeria.

On why he cross carpeted from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA on which platform he rode to the state House of Assembly, to APC on which platform he us now contesting for the national assembly, Okafor blamed APGA leadership for failing to accord him due recognition as one of the party leaders in his Nnewi North state constituency then.