Anambra police investigate alleged discovery of bag full of INEC PVCs inside Nnewi bush

Advertisement

By Chuks Eje

Anambra state police command has commenced a discreet investigation into the alleged discovery of a bag full of INEC’s Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs by a hunter at a certain bush in Nnewi, Anambra state, barely three days to the all-important general elections in the country.

The hunter, whose identities were yet to be ascertained as at press time had on Tuesday evening, found the bag of PVCs while hunting for animals inside the bush at Nnewi.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng who handed down the order for the investigations based in a video clip which went viral showing the bag of the PVCs, said the investigations are expected to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the CP”s order for the investigations, said although the Command has not yet received any such complaint from the concerned authority, following the emergence of a video clip claiming that a hunter found some PVCs in a forest at Nnewi, the command is constrained to make further comments and any development in this regard shall be communicated.

The yet-to-be identified hunter had found the bag containing the PVCs in a bush in Akamili a community in Nnewi on Tuesday, and later took it to the premises of a popular radio station, Authority FM.

Station manager of Authority FM, Mr Charles Ede who spoke to newsmen, said he was off duty when the cards were brought, but his members of staff have reported to him about the incident.

“I was off duty when the incident happened, but one of my staff members received the hunters when they came. I will send you his number,” he said.

A video of the PVCs, which was made in the compound of authority FM in Nnewi, which has been trending online showed that most of the PVCs belonged to people of the area.

The radio station’s staff who ran a short commentary on the video urged those who were yet to get their PVCs to come to the premises of the FM to check if they can find theirs.

It was also gathered that most of the PVCs were owned by people from Nnewi South Local Government Area.

A staff of Authority FM who simply. identified himself as Ikenna confirmed that he received the PVCs, and that they have all been taken to the Obi of Umudim community in Nnewi.

Attempt to reach the public relations officer of INEC in Anambra State, Dr Kingsley for reaction about how the PVCs got to the area was rebuffed.

There have been allegations of INEC trying hard to sabotage the people of the south east, and also whittle down their voting strength, because of the influence of Mr Peter Obi.