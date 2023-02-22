NUJ Condemns Attack On Atlantic TV, Wish FM Stations

Advertisement

…Says It’s An Attempt To Muzzle Media

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned Tuesday’s attack on Atlantic Television and Wish FM stations in Port Harcourt, where equipment and facilities worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

The Union, in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, expressed shock over the attack, describing it as “barbaric, shameful, cowardly, irresponsible and retrogressive”.

The Council said the bombing and gun shots that occurred at the premises of the media house are attempts to muzzle the media by the enemies of democracy.

NUJ said, “Never in the history of Rivers State have we witnessed such barbaric act. It’s a dangerous precedent in the State and obviously an attempt to gag the Press. We condemn it in strong terms and also call on well meaning Nigerians to denounce this reprehensible act.

“We also call on the security agencies, especially the police and the DSS, to investigate this dastardly act and bring the culprits to book”.

NUJ leadership who was on inspection of the stations on Wednesday morning, sympathised with the management and staff of Atlantic Television and Wish FM Stations over the ugly incident and expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

The Council enjoined Atlantic Television and Wish FM stations and the entire journalists in the state not to be intimidated or discouraged by the attack.

It vowed that the media would remain resolute in the discharge of its responsibilities and will not be cowed by the enemies of free speech, democracy and accountability.