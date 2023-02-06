“CBN Gov Fighting Back for Losing Presidential Bid,” Says Gov Ganduje 

Advertisement

– As Kano sets to summon Bank managers

– To distribute palliatives in 44 LGs

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state challenges that the untimely implementation of Naira swap policy, was deliberately done by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emeifiele, as fighting back strategy for failing to get presidential ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He posed the challenge during electioneering campaign rally, held at Tsanyawa, Sunday, where he presented gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates, alongside senatorial candidate and other candidates.

Governor emphasized that, “The CBN Governor is only doing this to cause confusion in the forthcoming elections for not just reason.

He has not been in good mood for long, because he failed to secure Presidential ticket on the platform of our great party, the APC.”

Insisting that, Kano state government and APC in the state are totally against the action of the CBN Governor.

“Currency redesign is done across the globe, but not in the way we are witnessing in our country. The timing is wrong, the deadline given is very wrong and deliberate,” he said.

Part of the measures taken by the governor to cushion the effects of the hardship caused by Naira swap development, he reveals that, “We will summon Bank managers very soon to interrogate the shortage of new Naira notes in banks.

They should come over and explain to us, why our people are still suffering over this issue of Naira Swap. And I will go to them individually to supervise what is happening and why.”

Governor Ganduje reminded that, during COVID-19 pandemic state government distributed palliatives to citizens across all the 44 local governments.

Disclosing that, “We have a plan in the pipeline to start distributing palliatives very soon across all the 44 local governments, to cushion the effect of the hardship caused by the CBN Governor, to our people.”

At the palaces of the District Heads of Kunchi and Tsanyawa local governments, he urged community leaders to create awareness within their jurisdiction to let people know that, “… hardship people facing is singlehandedly caused by the CBN Governor, to purposely cause confusion in our democratic process.”