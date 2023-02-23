Breaking! Gunmen Kill Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Burn Corpse 48 Hours to Election

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Just barely 48 hours to the much-awaited 2023 general election, unidentified gunmen have shot dead a senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in a south-eastern state.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The deceased, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, was the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial District in the proposed Saturday general election.

It was gathered that Chukwu was killed at Amechi, Awkunanaw Local Government Area of Enugu on his way back from a political rally.

He was also murdered alongside five of supporters who were with him inside his car.

The killers were also said to have burnt his corpse and those of his supporters after killing them.

Reacting to the incident, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga, who also confirmed it to newsmen, said his party members are long being targeted for assassination by political parties which felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state.

It would be recalled that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, who is one of the popular and forefront candidates for the general election, hails from the South+east.

It would also be recalled that unknown gunmen and suspected militants have been on rampage and vowed to cripple election in the region — a threat the security agencies have always told the people to disregard, as they are fully prepared and on ground to ensure peaceful and hitch-free election in the area.

While the Enugu LP guber candidate, Edeoga insists that Chukwu’s killing was politically motivated, the Enugu State Police command is yet to issue any official statement or reaction on the incident.