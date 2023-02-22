Court Stops Kaduna State Govt From Taking Over Choice Properties

Advertisement

A federal high court sitting in Kaduna has restrained the Kaduna State government from stopping a property development firm from enjoying its rights over properties situate at Plots 292067 and 292070, No. 2 8 Muhammadu Buhari Way (Waff Road), Kaduna State.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The order was granted in favour of a property development firm, Hall 7 Real Estate Limited

The court also stopped the Kaduna State government from taking further steps in connection with the said plots of land pending the pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion filed alongside the exparte application for interim injunction.

The court stopped the Kaduna State government from taking any action against the property as it ordered parties to maintain Status quo Antebellum.

In an originating summons attached to the exparte application, the firm is asking for an order nullifying and setting aside the “Notice of Revocation/Withdrawal of Right of Occupancy” over the subject properties as well as the letter dated 17th October 2022 and entitled “Re: Building Permission S/N. 1460 purporting to withdraw the Building Permission granted to the Applicant on the properties, for being unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ORDER ENFORCING A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT

It also asked for an order directing the Kaduna State government to pay N5,000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) to the Applicant as compensation/damages for the violation of its Fundamental Right to its Properties stated above.

It also asked for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Kaduna State government from interfering with and or continuing to interfere with the Applicant’s enjoyment of its rights, interests and investments on the said properties.