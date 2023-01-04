We know killers of our town union leader – Obosi monarch

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

The traditional ruler of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Chidubem Iweka III yesterday stated that himself, his cabinet members and other law abiding citizens of Obosi Ancient Kingdom know the identities of notorious cultists in the community.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday at his Palace, Igwe Iweka, flanked by some of his cabinet members, including the Odu Nkataego of Obosi, Chief Godwin Osakwe said it was the same notorious cultists that assassinated the President-General of Obosi town union, Chief Ikechukwu Okolo in cold blood on Monday, January 2, this year, which created severe tension in the area throughout for two consecutive days.

The monarch noted that the activities of the cultists have become too inexplicable that the law abiding citizens of Obosi no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, to the extent that they kill and maim people almost on daily basis.

He however noted that they have submitted the names of the bandits and the rampaging cultists to law enforcement agencies for arrest, questioning and possibly halting of their nefarious activities in the area.

He appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and heads of security agencies in the state, including the police, DSS, Army, Navy to come to their rescue before these deadly cultists wipe out the entire citizenry, particularly now that the royal cabinet in conjunction with the town union have submitted the names of the bandits to the enforcement agencies.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen yesterday via SMS that the assassins were were yet to be arrested, adding however that investigations were still ongoing.