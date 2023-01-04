Update on OCDA GM Attack: killed police officer laid to rest

Advertisement

Fresh facts have emerged on the attack on OCDA General Manager Francis Chukwu by some unknown gunmen.

Mr Chukwu was attacked at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma while returning from a function. At that time it was reported that no life was lost.

However a source very close to the GM told our correspondent that one police officer Augustine Onyeneke lost his life in the attack while three others were injured and are still receiving treatment.

According to the source Augustine who hails from Imo state was buried last Wednesday.

The source also said that few days before the OCDA boss was attacked one of his aides received a text message warning him not to come near Okigwe axis but he kept it to himself untill the attacked occurred.

According to the source Francis Chukwu who was attacked on December 22 last year is yet to recover from the incident two weeks after the attack.