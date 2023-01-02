Unknown Gunmen Kill 4 In Anambra, Commando Style

The gunmen were said to have taken off immediately after killing the four victims. It was later revealed that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where these victims were seating, and as they did that, they opened fire on the victims who were seating and being entertained by their host.

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Awka indicates that Anambra State may have not fully turned the corner from insecurity. This is as the State witnessed a series of bloody violence in the height of the festive period.

One of the more gruesome incident occurred in the capital of Anambra State, Awka killing four people.

Precisely, it occurred at Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno.

Unidentified gunmen arrive the compound with a white tinted Toyota Corolla and shot four (4) people who were seated inside the compound.

The four victims were identitied as

– Onyiebo Okoye – aka Onwa

– Kenechukwu Okeke – PDP chairman in the area)

– Jude Ebenezer

– Obinna Maduka

Available information indicates the victims have been conveyed to Amaku mortuary by their families after reporting to the Police who came to inspect the incident scene.

The gunmen were said to have taken off immediately after killing the four victims. It was later revealed that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where these victims were seating, and as they did that, they opened fire on the victims who were seating and being entertained by their host.

The motive of their killing is yet to be ascertained, to know whether it is cult related or otherwise.

247ureports.com gathered that investigation is still underway.