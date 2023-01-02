Police launch manhunt for killers of night guard in Anambra

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Homicide detectives attached to Anambra State Criminal Investigations Department, CID, Awka are now working round the clock to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged gruesome murder of a 33 year old night guard, Ebuka Osegbo.

The slain Osegbo, a 33-year old father of a new born child, according to a petition to the State Commissioner of Police, written by the bereaved family lawyer, Ejike Efobi Esq., was gruesomely murdered at his duty post on Sunday night, December 18, 2022 at a building site at Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the petition dated December 24, 2022 and captioned: “Complaint on the murder of Ebuka Osegbo of Dianokwu village, Umuoji, a copy of which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Onitsha, Ebuka was shot and killed in cold blood at his duty post on the fateful day at Okofia Umuoji where he was working as a security man to the owner of the plot of land who is erecting a fence to secure his landed property.

According to the petition, ” the murder of Ebuka was a result of the carrying out of the decision of the meeting of the following persons respectively:- Ibodinma Edekobi, Okechukwu Nnaeze, Peter Okoyeakpu, Ejike Onyigbo, the chairman of Aguma village, Umuoji named Obiorah, the Secretary, Chijioke Obiefuna, the Ichie of Aguma Village and others who conspired with themselves to commit the murder”.

Insisting that after they had concluded arrangements to eliminate Ebuka, the suspects took further steps to acquire firearms with which they executed the crime they conceived, adding that Ebuka’s bereaved family members are deeply concerned about the attitude of officers and men of Ogidi Police Division who delayed in arresting the majority of the key suspects in the murder case.

Also insisting that the acts complained of by his clients against the suspects constitute grave breaches of our criminal law which attracts maximum punishment and ought to be treated with the seriousness it deserves. The petitioner therefore urged the CP to direct a discrete investigation of the complaint of the bereaved family with a view a view to bringing whoever is implicated in any way in the murder, to justice.

Elder brother to Ebuka, Nonso Osegbo also told newsmen on phone that it was Aguma village stakeholders that sent the criminals after his brother and prayed security agencies to ensure that the case is followed up to its logical conclusion and not swept under the carpet.

Nonso recalled that the criminals had on the fateful day stormed the building site where Ebuka was guiding and started demolishing the erected fence, adding that when the information reached Ebuka, he rushed to the scene with a bike and while he was asking them why they were demolishing the fence, some of them who had laid an ambush allegedly opened fire from the bush and killed him instantly.

President-General of Umuoji Improvement Union, UIU, Silas Onyima told newsmen on phone that it was a case of land dispute which which degenerated into a crisis situation leading to the killing.

Onyima however noted that the town union is making some frantic efforts to resolve the matter amicably to the satisfaction of all and sundry.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO at Ogidi, Ahmed Sani who simply confirmed the incident, said he had transferred the case to the State CID for further investigations, even as the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga told newsmen on phone that the information about such an incident was yet to reach his office as at press time.