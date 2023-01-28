Sit At Home In February And Forget Presidency, PANPIEC Warns Ndigbo

Advertisement

The Igbo Presidency Strategy Team of Pan Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Coalition, PANPIEC, is warning IPOB splinter groups bent on forcing multiple Sit at Home in February purportedly for the release of Nnamdi KANU, that the associated negative publicity will cost Ndigbo the presidency of 2023.

PANPIEC Igbo Presidency 2023 Strategy Team is positing that if the December 9th- 14th Sit at Home , including January 23-24th, the February 24-28th Sit at Home will not achieve the result.

PANPIEC Igbo Presidency Strategy Team warns that the Sit at Home of February 24th will be used by frustrated politicians to demarket the aspirations of Igbo Presidency and give the impression that South East voters are awaiting Biafra.

PANPIEC us aware that some members of the Strategy Team are working behind the scene for the release of Nnamdi KANU, details of which will not be made public.

Therefore, any further Multiple Sit at Home represents a multiple demarketing of the Igbo Presidency Project.

PANPIEC advises Simon Ekpa, Commander of IPOB Auto-Pilot, to jettison his Biafra Agitations till after the 2023 elections to enable teeming Igbo Youth exercise their civic responsibilities.

Igbo cannot be asking for Biafra and Igbo Presidency at the same time.

PANPIEC warns for the last time that the indiscriminate Sit at Home strikes fear into the minds of other stakeholders in the north favorably disposed to Igbo Presidency.

PANPIEC have received thousands of enquiries from concerned northern voters over the stance of Ndigbo on Biafra, and warns that all the rumours of war are destabilizing the Igbo Presidency Project.