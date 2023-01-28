Oyetola Reacts To Tribunal’s Verdict

Advertisement

Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun, has described the verdict of election petition tribunal which validated his victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, as a collective victory for the state and the nation’s democracy.

Oyetola, while speaking with newsmen in his country home, Iragbiji, said there was no victor, no vanquished.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. It is a collective victory for our state and our nation’s democracy.

“I am happy that the judgment had resolved the controversy of July 16th 2022 governorship election.

“INEC is the greatest beneficiary of the judgment. It will afford them the opportunity to look at all the anomalies and make necessary adjustments to prevent such mistakes now that the general elections are coming.

“I thank the people of the state and supporters for standing by us, for their courage and loyalty. I want to assure them that we are ready to continue to serve them”, he said.

Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation in Iragbiji following the tribunal judgment, with large numbers of residents jubilating over the verdict.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election petition tribunal nullified the election of incumbent Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, while reading the judgment said the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act.

Kume said that said that there was indeed over-voting in 774 polling units in 10 local government areas in the state.

He said it was the duty of the tribunal to deduct the valid votes cast from the over-voting.

He said after the deduction of valid votes scored by candidates from the observed over-voting, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 314,931, while Adeleke polled 290,266 votes

Kume directed INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Returns issued to Adeleke as the elected governor.

Meanwhile, Adeleke said that he would appeal the judgment which he described as a miscarriage of justice.