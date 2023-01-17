Police search for gunmen that kill 70 year old man in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command have intensified search of hoodlums that killed 70 year old man in Bauchi State.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil stated this in a statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi, He Said Gunmen have stormed the residence of Saleh Umar (aka Saleh Burga) m aged 70yrs old In Dan village of Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Wakil said a group of armed men attacked Dan Village via Duguri District of Alkaleri LGA, the deceased was of the same village, and they murdered him.

He Said the victim was shot multiple times by the armed men. Upon receiving this information, Police operatives were drafted and immediately arrived at the scene, but the hoodlums took to their heels on sighting the police team.

The victim was rushed to Gar Primary Health care center Bauch but was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He said efforts had been intensified in a bid to trail and apprehend the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.