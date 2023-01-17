Another top Igbo leader peaks call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, hails Soludo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Okeke-Ogene amplified the call for the unconditional release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB.

Chief Okeke-Ogene made the call while speaking with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Tuesday, in which he also commended the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for recently reiterating same call and offering to stand as surety for the release of the IPOB leader.

According to him, Governor Soludo has manifested a strong political will by calling for the unconditional release of the the detained Biafra activist. He further opined that the Governor has again, demonstrated his commitment in championing the cause of Ndigbo and protecting the interests of not only the people in Anambra State but the entire South-eastern zone.

Chief Okeke-Ogene, while faulting the continued detention of Kanu despite having been acquitted and discharged by court of competent jurisdiction, further urged other governors and stakeholders in the South-east to support and re-echo the call, even as he recalled the efforts and stand of some top Igbo leaders like late Chief Mbazulike Amechi and late Ohaneze President, Professor George Obiozor on the matter. He also advised the South-east Governors and Igbo leaders to support Governor Soludo’s efforts to restore stability in the zone, adding that their collective efforts would also help to tackle and bring an end to the various challenges confronting the region.

Chief Okeke Ogene, while expressing confidence that Kanu’s release will end the unrest and incessant waste of lives in the South-east, Chief Okeke-Ogene urged further enjoined stakeholders in other zones and regions to raise their voices in the present struggle to protect and promote the rule of law in the country.