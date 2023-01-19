Police Arrest 9 Robbery, Other Suspects In Bauchi State

Advertisement

The Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested six suspects for alleged robbery and other offences in Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that operatives of the command apprehended the suspects on Jan. 15, inconnection with robbery and attacks on residents of the area.

The suspects are: Sani Mohammed, 27; Suleiman Mohammed, 19; Imrana Abbas, 19; Ibrahim Muhammed, 18; Hassan Alhassan, 18; and Babangida Salisu, 20.

He said the police recovered two matches, three Knives, four mobile phones and N17,000 from the suspects.

“The command acting on credible intelligence that some restive youths locally called ‘Yan Sara -Suka’ came out in mass in parts of Bauchi metropolis.

“The affected areas include Unguwar Kur; Bakaro, Karofi, Yakubu Wanka, Kwanar Kwaila and Unguwar Doya.

“The suspects armed with weapons unleashed terror on innocent citizens and looted shops at Kobi Street,” he said.

Wakil said the command has arrested one, Umar Abubakar, 21; at Nabardo village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

He said that operatives of the command recovered a locally made revolver with three 7.62mm live ammunition from the suspect.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation showed that the suspect obtained the gun about two years ago, and claimed to had fired one bullet while chasing cattle rustlers in Mangu LGA of Plateau.

Meanwhile, the Command on Jan. 13 arrested one, Abdul Mohammed in possession of a stolen vehicle.

“The suspect alias (PA) was in possession of a stolen Toyota Corolla LE car with registration number NSR 510 TY, ash in color.

“On interrogation the suspect claimed to have received the vehicle from one, simply identified as Haruna of Biu in Biu LGA of Borno, who is now at large.

“The suspect received the vehicle for onward delivery to one Ibrahim Babaji, 30, of Misau town in Misau LGA of the tate.

“Babaji said that he purchased the car from one Barau Alim Tela, who is also at large,” he said.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aminu Alhassan as commending the personnel for the successes recorded.

While urging residents of the state to cooperate with the police, Alhassan reiterated commitment to protect lives and property.