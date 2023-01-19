Imo PDP Holds Protest Over Attack On Ugochinyere Calls On President Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Imo

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party has held a protest in Owerri, Imo State, over the attack on their candidate for House of Representatives election in Ideato Ugochinyere Imo, on Saturday.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the secretary of the party in the state, Ray Emeana, said that the state government had a question to answer on the attack on Imo who is also the Spokesman Coalition for United Political Parties

Flanked by party chieftains who were adorned in all black attires, Emeana said that a state of emergency should be declared in the state should insecurity persists.

The opposition party demanded the scrapping of the state owned security outfit, Ebubeagu and for the arrest and prosecution of the Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, for openly threatening to deal with Imo before the attack.

Emeana said “Over the past three years, there has been a steady degeneration of the security situation in the State characterized by kidnapping, arson, attacks and gruesome killing of innocent citizens. Imo people have been traumatized by this unending reign of terror, which has created widespread fear and anxiety in the State, threatening to paralyze social and economic activities.

” In response to the people’s concern for safety, and to complement the efforts of the regular Security Agencies, the Ebubeagu Vigilante Initiative was evolved. Unfortunately, rather than deploy the Outfit to address the security challenges in the State, it is being abused as an instrument of suppression and vengeance against perceived enemies of the State Government.

“The result is that Imo State has been transformed into a theatre of war and butchery, where daily extra-judicial murders have become so common that the incidents no longer merit media headline attention.

“Unfortunately, it is in this environment of terror and public anxiety that INEC recently lifted the embargo on electioneering campaigns. Since the flag-off of our campaigns in December, 2022 our efforts to reach out to the electorate through open Rallies have suffered severe setbacks on account of the atmosphere of fear and anxiety that has enveloped the entire State.

“Our candidates for the elections, leaders and stakeholders of our Party are being warned and threatened by unidentified persons to stop all forms of political activities or face unpleasant consequences. This being a consequence of the Governor’s continued worry why members of the opposition are not being targeted by unknown gunmen. In furtherance of these threats, our campaign Rally in Ahiazu Mbaise on 14th January, 2023 was belatedly visited by gunmen, and would have ended in horrific tragedy, but for Providential intervention.

“While still in shock over the missed attack, news of the brutal and fatal attack on the country home of our House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency in Akokwa on 14th January 2023 by over 50 gunmen hit the airwaves.

The Party therefore call on the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police and the Director–General of the Department of State Security to review the entire security architecture and security personnel deployed to Imo State with a view to tackling the fostering insecurity in the State adding that if the insecurity in Imo State persists, the President and Commander in Chief, Mohammadu Buhari should declare a State of emergency in Imo State.