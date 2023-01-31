Advertisement

By Raymond Ozoji, Awka

Just recently a voice note went viral on social media platforms where an individual named Ugobuzo Aguleri allegedly made despicable and unprintable allegations about the Anambra State Police Commissioner CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and the Commander in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department Annex at Awkuzu in the person of CSP Chukwuemeka Patrick Agbazue, where the duo had purportedly masterminded gruesome atrocities amounting to millions of naira in Anambra state.

The voice note released by Ugobuzo Aguleri alleged that CSP Patrick Agbazue is Emeka Ofor’s ‘boy’ and that he hails from Okija in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state. That Patrick Agbazue sells human parts at State CID Annex Awkuzu formerly known as SARs Awkuzu. Ugobuzo Aguleri further alleged that one OC legal at Awkuzu State CID Annex called Obi was amongst those politicians used to terminate the lives of their political enemies in Anambra state. Another person Ugobuzo Aguleri mentioned in his voice note was one Barr. Ngesine, whom he said was behind the crisis and killings in Nteje and Awkuzu Oyi local government area.

The voice note also alleged that Barr. Ngesine gave CSP Patrick Agbazue the sum of N5 Million and another N15 Million after three months or thereabouts. He accused CSP Patrick Agbazue of being responsible for all the kidnappings and abductions in Anambra state and that the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng is aware of the atrocities because Ugobuzo Aguleri believes that Patrick Agbazue gives the CP his own share of the ransom from their captives.

Ugobuzo Aguleri in the voice note alleged that CSP Patrick Agbazue and other operatives of State CID Awkuzu traded on human parts which according to him was the reason they don’t release corpses of deceased inmates instead they say the bodies belong to government.

According to the voice note, Awkuzu State CID Annex should be burnt down because he believes Patrick Agbazue is working for the Fulanis and allegedly killing Igbo youths. Ugobuzo Aguleri claimed that CP Echeng Echeng and the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anthony are aware of the atrocities because Patrick Agbazue is the alleged hitman. That they declare Sit-At-Home and kidnap rich men together with other unspeakable atrocities.

Having destroyed and tarnished the reputations of these senior police officers of the Anambra State Police Command in the voice note that went viral on the social media, Ugobuzo Aguleri in another voice note pleaded for pardon, saying that all the rubbish he vomited in the voice note were all lies and has no atom of truth because he was not properly informed about the workings and modus operandi of Awkuzu State CID Annex.

Ugobuzo Aguleri confessed to having been bribed and sponsored with the sum of N10,000 to concoct lies against CP Echeng Echeng, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anthony and CSP Chukwuemeka Patrick Agbazue even though he didn’t disclose the source of the said N10,000 in the video evidence.

Ugobuzo Aguleri in the voice note where he pleaded for pardon said, ” Today being 27th of January, 2023, I Ugobuzo Aguleri have made further investigations and found out that all I said about CSP Patrick Agbazue, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng and DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anthony were all lies. The person who brought the information to me was not accurate.

Patrick Agbazue and OC legal Obi are innocent of all the allegations I levelled against them. Please the general public should not take those allegations serious. They are all lies ! ”

Ugobuzo Aguleri in a video clip also confessed that he was being sponsored by an Nteje indigene whom he said transferred the sum of N10,000 into his First Bank Account to destroy the image of the aforementioned senior police officers. The video clip also revealed that the said Ugobuzo Aguleri didn’t go to Awkuzu State CID Annex to verify as well as authenticate the information within his disposal instead he went viral on the social media to malign the Anambra state police command.

Further investigations carried out by our correspondent revealed that CSP Chukwuemeka Patrick Agbazue is not an indigene of Okija in Ihiala local government area and he has no connection nor relationship with the Oraifite-born billionaire business mogul called Emeka Ofor as claimed by Ugobuzo Aguleri in his voice notes.

In spite of the slander and character assassination done to CP Echeng Echeng, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anthony and CSP Chukwuemeka Patrick Agbazue by the dramatis personae who identified himself as Ugobuzo Aguleri, it is pertinent and of paramount importance to state that Awkuzu State Criminal Investigation Department Annex is not a slaughter house where human parts are sold as alleged by Ugobuzo Aguleri in his viral voice notes.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anthony, when contacted by our correspondent to ascertain the position of the command on the voice notes made by Ugobuzo Aguleri, the PPRO told our correspondent that the suspect is in custody and that the matter is being investigated.