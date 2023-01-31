Shocking! Man Reveals How Police Officer Sells Human Parts To Anambra Politicians

Advertisement

As the wave of revelation on those behind insecurity in Anambra State continues to blow, a social media user, Ugobuzo, has named CSP Patrick Agbazue as the person responsible for the various kidnapping operations carried out in different parts of Anambra State and beyond.

Ugobuzo made the revelation in a trending social media content, in which he also named one O.C. Legal Obi as Agbazue’s accomplices, with whom he perpetrates some of his operations.

This shocking revelation is coming barely three days after another social media user known as The Big Masquerade ‘Ijele’, released another shocking revelation on some of the people behind the killings in Anambra State, in which he fingered some top Anambra politicians, and highlighted some of the operations they have masterminded, to include the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili and the owner of Udala FC, Chief Philip Chinonso Udala, among others.

See below for the audio recording of the revelation…

According to Ugobuzo, in his own revelation, CSP Agbazue, who hails from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, but lives in Awka, also trades human body parts, some of which he sells to some top politicians in the state, who patronize or contract him most times when they need human parts. Recall that CSP Agbazue, popularly known as O.C. SARS was the Officer in Charge of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Awkuzu (Awkuzu SARS) in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He revealed that CSP Agbazue, whom he described as Emeka Offor’s boy, usually works hand-in-hand with O.C. Obi, to kidnap and kill people for politicians.

Going further in the revelation, Ugobuzo challenged the people of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area, to hold one Barr. Ngesine, an indigene of the community, responsible and fearlessly ask him some questions about all the abduction and murder of some innocent indigenes of the community some time, by O/C SARS and his accomplices, in the name of security.

“Barr. Ngesine first gave Patrick Agbazue (O/C SARS) the sum of five million naira for that job. He also raised about additional fifteen million naira for him after two or three months, as a completion. And they also gave him land around the Anambra Airport, which he told them to sell. Ask him questions about this, let me see if he will lies. And if he says it is a lie, let him come and swear by the oracle,” Ugobuzo said.

While noting that CSP Agbazue is the person who gives directives on whom to kidnap, he also linked him to the kidnap of an indigene of Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state who lived overseas, and was kidnapped and shot on the leg while he was returning to his hometown; after which a huge sum of money was transferred from his account.

He said Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng was aware of that and can also attest to it. He also alleged that the gang usually pays commission to Police Commissioner and his boys. He also dares anyone who denies the revelation to trace him to his hometown in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, to swear before the oracle.

Ugobuzo also revealed how CSP Agbazue ploted to murder a top Anambra politician, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, who is the member represen representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency. He said the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife were also in the picture of those to be murdered by Agbazue and his gang. He also pledged to make more information available on his social media handle, Ugobuzo, upon request.

This reporter made efforts to confirm the authenticity of this revelation. However, while some top security officials in the south east debunked it as untrue, other said there is element of truth in it, but was exaggerated.