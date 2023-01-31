In Anambra, 42 Persons Cheat Death As Tipper Rams Into Students’ Bus

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than forty-two (42) persons escaped death in Anambra State on Tuesday, as a tipper crashed with a students’ bus in the morning hours of the day.

The crash, which happened along Umoukpu Road by Express, was between unidentified drivers of white/blue Mercedes 608 bus (with the registration number: ENU355 UJ) and white/black Mack tipper (with no registration number). The bus has the inscription “Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe” on it.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Command (FRSC) Anambra State Command, RC Margaret Onabe, 18 male adults and 24 female adults were involved in the crash, while 15 male adults and 24 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the officials of FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Awka, for medical treatment.

RC Onabe further revealed that the crash was caused by speeding, according to eyewitness accounts.

“The tipper driver was on speed, rammed into the bus from behind; and the bus lost control, sulmasulted and crashed,” she explained.

She said no life was lost, and added that FRSC men from Awka Command were on ground, managing the traffic and ensuring that the crashed vehicles were removed.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi wishes the injured victims quick recovery. He warned motorist to desist from speed and imbibe a new driving culture this new year, to ensure safety of road users,” Onabe added.