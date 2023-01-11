Gov Bala Mohammed: Changing The Narratives  

Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri

Protest, votes and absolute yearnings for change brought Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state to power in 2019. The people were disenchanted and disillusioned about bad governance and inept leadership of previous Government, and therefore when Governor Bala Mohammed presented himself as an alternative, the good people of Bauchi state readily accepted to go for him.

It is now close to four years down the lane when Governor Bala Mohammed took over the sway of leadership, he began to change the narratives through the provision of good, portable and clean water continues to flow nook and crannies of the state and the people are drinking it to their full satisfaction.

One remarkable trait that distinguishes Governor Bala Mohammed with his immediate predecessor is that, Governor Bala has a listening ear and is not arrogant as not to accept advice or counsel from those he leads (be it young or old). As a demonstration of his readiness to carry the people along with him, the first thing the governor began shortly after assumption of office was visits to traditional rulers and religious scholars. The visit to the traditional rulers was considered to be very important in view of the fact that in the past, they were degraded and their wise counsels were discarded. Therefore, the visit by the governor was form of a re-assurance of giving them respect, honor and reverence. This is no doubt the reason why all traditional palaces are undergoing massive renovation while some have been full erected from the ebb position to the peak of completion.

Religious leaders played the leading role in mobilizing the people that brought Governor Bala Mohammed to power based on his political pedigree and unmatched record of service to humanity and God (the supreme being). Governor Bala was not unmindful of the fact. That explains why he visited the worshiping places and residence of great scholars in order to thank them for their unalloyed support and confidence reposed. He also used the occasion of his visits to assure the religious leaders of his administration’s decision to always seek the advice and religious counsels of the imams and pastors in running the affairs of governance. There was no doubt that the visits was successful as it help in stabilizing what could be described as tense atmosphere of mistrust and lack of faith between government and religious organizations in the past.as a demonstration of governor Bala’s sincerity and readiness to carry religious leaders an important place and recognition, the governor personally undertook the building and reconstruction of mosques, schools and church. Only recently the governor was the special guest of honor at the occasion of the grand opening of a multi-million naira Jumat mosque he built for the IZALA sect in Bauchi, while CAN secretariat construction is ongoing, these aside multiple worshipping centers supported with needed working/servicing items. These breed the mutual coexistence among the diverse religious sects and multi complex existing tribes in the state.

That is not all; there are constructions of primary and secondary schools statewide, apart from the ultra-model UBEC northeastern schools. No wonder the number of out of school children has drastically reduced by 40% from the previous rating in 2014 and 2019 respectively, all the tertiary institutions in the state have also been upgraded to the international standard, the state polytechnic now offers HND and Degree courses, the Bauchi State university, Gadau have been expanded to accommodate more citizens and its beneficial catchment area. At various time within the first four years good governance journey, Governor Bala Mohamed host PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to commissioned numerous capital projects initiated and completed among which is the immortalized Atiku Abubakar, Road along Jos Road, similarly Governor Wike , Tukur Mamu and notable Nigerians were invited to specifically commissioned another various road projects constructed by the incumbent PDP led administration in Bauchi metropolis and the local government areas of the state that have been neglected in spites of its economic values, these includes; the Sabon Kaura road, Ibrahim Bako road and others have been completed, and the people are the happier lot. New roads are being planned and already foundations have been laid and work will soon commence. The muda Lawal dual carriage road has been completed and electrified, courtesy of Governor Bala’s mission of making a difference by embarking on meaningful projects that will accelerate the rapid development of the state by giving it a new face-lift. Roads constructions are not limited to Bauchi metropolis alone. There is also Construction of Raji Quarters to Nitel road, construction of Gombe- Maiduguri bye-pass, design and construction of Yalwan Duguri- Badaran Dutse- Birim-Bajama- Kumbala – Kundak- wurno- Burga- road (58.4km) awarded to triacta Nigeria limited, Rehabilitation of Alkaleri- Gwaram- gokaru road awarded to shafa grade construction and engineering limited , design and construction of sade- Akuyam Road awarded .

Others are; Alkaler-burga currently under construction while the Dambam- Sade roads has been completely. Various roads construction and renovations have been undertaken in Azare township and other local Government areas across the state.

In health sector, immediately on assumption power as Governor Bala Mohammed declare state of emergency on the sector means of reforming the critical decay and rationalization. Within no time, Governor Bala Mohammed has renovated the newly-established college of Nursing and Midwifery by giving it a beautifying outlook and equipping it with all the necessary materials to make it conducive for academic learning. Hospitals statewide are running effectively. And doctors’ salaries and entitlement maintained their monthly prompt payment. Modern mechanisms have been put in place for a serene atmosphere.

Immediately Governor Bala Mohammed assumed the mantle of leadership, he visited Abuja the nation’s capital, where he solicited and got intervention in the educational sector through UBEC, TETFUND and other relevant bodies in the educational sector.

All said and done, Governor Bala Mohammed’s coming as governor of Bauchi state is no doubt a great blessing. Leadership style hitherto characterized by ineptitude and cluelessness, has been changed for good and replaced by a responsive, development-orientated and humane approach. The people are now fully satisfied that a new dawn has finally arrived, and that Bauchi state will soon take kits rightful place among other states in the federation.

Indeed, after darkness comes the glorious dawn.